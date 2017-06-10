Battle for shield to fire up at Coramba

IT'S been nine long years since Orara Valley last held the Ken Orr Memorial Shield.

The symbol of supremacy in clashes between the Axemen and Coffs Harbour has been safely in the Comets keeping for alomost a decade now and interestingly, after 28 years since the shield was first played for, the scoreline reads 14-all.

The pair meet in a catch-up game at Coramba Sportsground this afternoon and the home team will have a tough battle ahead against the in form Coffs Harbour.

Comets halfback Nathan Curry is arguably the form player of the competition at the moment and he will be buoyed this afternoon by the arrival during the week of another new addition to the family.

Orara Valley has shown rapid improvement over the past month though.

Wins over Macksville and Woolgoolga has given the younger group confidence while the injection of a few experienced players has given that same group of emerging juniors direction with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile on Thursday night, Sawtell kept its hopes of a top three finish alive with a solid win over Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo.

GROUP 2

Saturday

2.45pm: Orara Valley v Coffs Harbour