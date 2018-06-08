Battle between residents and developer at critical point

THE battle between Sandy Beach residents and a Sydney-based land developer is reaching a critical point as a modified DA, which proposes to build on a sensitive and flood-prone site, closes for submissions in just over a week.

Owners of the 50-ha site located near Hearnes Lake, Elite Constructions, have put forward yet another modification to a plan for the Sandy Beach North housing estate in a process which has gone on for almost a decade.

The new plan would see a total of around 280 houses built in the area.

Planning Minister Tony Kelly approved housing development to take place at the site in 2010, however in the wake of court action the previous site owners went into receivership and the successful bidder was Elite Constructions.

Elite Constructions has now lodged the new modification around the same time it filed a court appeal against Coffs Harbour City Council's 'deemed refusal' of its previous DA, meaning a decision had not been made within the time frame outlined by the law.

The matter, which was heard in the Land and Environment Court, has been set down for conciliation in November.

Hearnes Lake is an intermittently opening and closing lake, meaning the water levels fluctuate depending on rainfall and tidal levels.

Nearby residents hold concerns that construction on this area will see flood waters run off into nearby residential lots.

The area is also home to endangered plants and animal species, said Dr Peter Quiddington.

"It provides a balanced and integrated habitat for a wide variety of rare and endangered plant and animal species, and, it is exactly the kind of green space that humans need more of as housing estates sprawl relentlessly along our beautiful coastline,” he said.

"Because of the great beauty of this area, and its great value as a wilderness, locals have always been unified and vocal in rejecting the various proposals for a large housing estate on this site ... but at some point the message needs to get through that their proposal is irresponsible, unsustainable and almost certain to be a liability for NSW and Local Government in the future.”

Submissions are due by June 20. For more information go to www.majorprojects.planning.nsw.gov.au/page/on-exhibition.