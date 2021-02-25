Menu
The Coffs Harbour SES - already stretched to the limit in recent times - is bracing for the worst of the cell to reach the region.
Weather

Batten down the hatches: Rain, strong winds on the way

Janine Watson
14th Mar 2021 5:35 PM
More heavy rain is headed our way, and with catchments across the Coffs Coast well and truly soaked, there could be the risk of flash flooding.

The Coffs Harbour SES - already stretched to the limit in recent times - is bracing for the worst of the cell to reach the region.

Deputy Commander Martin Wells expects it to hit from 6pm Sunday.

The Hunter and Manning regions to the south have already been hammered and now it's headed our way with high rainfall and winds up to 40km/hour.

"SES crews are closely monitoring BOM radars as the expected high rainfall event begins to unfold.

"Across the remainder of today (Sunday) and into tomorrow there is a heightened possibility of around 100mm according to the BOM forecasts.

"With near 100 per cent soil moisture levels any rainfall will become run off increasing the risk of localised flash flooding and river flooding."

There is currently a 'flood watch' in place for Orara, Bellinger, Kalang and Nambucca Rivers.

Rainfall this afternoon has been concentrated to the South of Coffs Harbour however this will become more widespread this afternoon as the band moves towards us.

Last month Corindi was hit by what locals described as a 'tsunami':

Remember:

- don't drive through flood waters

- don't play in flood water

- ensure downpipes and gutters are clear

If you require assistance with storm or flood emergencies call 132 500

For life threatening emergencies call 000.

