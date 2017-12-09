Menu
Login
Sport

Batsmen looking for bigger scores on longer days

CONVERSION: Nana Glen's batsmen have been making plenty of starts so far this season but with a full afternoon to bat they have the opportunity to turn those starts into big scores.
CONVERSION: Nana Glen's batsmen have been making plenty of starts so far this season but with a full afternoon to bat they have the opportunity to turn those starts into big scores. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

SHORING up a top-two position on the ladder prior to Christmas is a trek both Diggers and Nana Glen are chasing.

They start a two-day clash this afternoon at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp and second spot on the table is up for grabs for the victor.

When the two teams met earlier in the year it was a high scoring one-day match and both teams travelled through the innings at a run a ball.

Nana Glen won that meeting but Diggers did fight back from being 6-53 after new ball pairing Josh Bartlett and Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt tore through the top order.

With this match being a longer form of the game, batsmen will have time to settle themselves in for a long stay at the crease.

Many Nana Glen batsmen have made reasonable starts this season without going on to make a big score. This might be the chance they've been looking for to go on with it.

The undefeated Sawtell will start hot favourites against a Coffs Colts outfit that just needs to add some consistency to its game to become a contender.

The Colts are capable of competing with anybody but producing that high standard for the majority of a match has proved to be a stumbling block.

There's a good blend of youth and experience in the Colts team and all 11 members will need to be on their game against the reigning premier.

CHDCA

Coffs Colts v Sawtell at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park

Diggers v Nana Glen at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
New business adds icing to Coffs economy

New business adds icing to Coffs economy

SUGAR Plum Cakes and Desserts is the latest sweet addition to the Coffs Coast's 5000-plus businesses.

All you need for Christmas is local

SHOP LOCAL: Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce committee members with Park Beach Plaza staff, George Cecato, Caroline Bleechmore, Di Carr, Lorenz Beckett, Leonie Kennedy, Mel Browne, Richard Hennessy, Martin Wells, Ken Phillips, Corey Mackay and Garth Shipperlee.

Shop local and support locals

JUSTICE FOR LYNETTE: Duo jailed over violent beach death

Hector Daley, Thelma Davis and Gordon Davis outside Coffs Harbour Court House.

Man who left Lynette Daley to bleed to death jailed for 19 years

Vandals cause more mischief in Bellingen CBD

LOW BLOW: Vandalism has been going on for weeks around Bellingen's main street upgrade.

Temperatures raised as vandals hit Bellingen project again

Local Partners

Success is a hop, step and jump away

LOCAL 17 year old in Adelaide this weekend for the Australian All Schools Championships

Woolgoolga to make a boat series splash

Woolgoolga crews will be chasing vital North Coast Boat Series points at Tea Gardens this weekend.

Fourth round of the North Coast Boat Series this weekend.

Cahill opens up on City exit

Tim Cahill quit Melbourne City earlier this week. Picture: Getty Images

Tim Cahill opens up on his exit from Melbourne City