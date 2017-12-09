Batsmen looking for bigger scores on longer days

CONVERSION: Nana Glen's batsmen have been making plenty of starts so far this season but with a full afternoon to bat they have the opportunity to turn those starts into big scores.

CONVERSION: Nana Glen's batsmen have been making plenty of starts so far this season but with a full afternoon to bat they have the opportunity to turn those starts into big scores. Brad Greenshields

SHORING up a top-two position on the ladder prior to Christmas is a trek both Diggers and Nana Glen are chasing.

They start a two-day clash this afternoon at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp and second spot on the table is up for grabs for the victor.

When the two teams met earlier in the year it was a high scoring one-day match and both teams travelled through the innings at a run a ball.

Nana Glen won that meeting but Diggers did fight back from being 6-53 after new ball pairing Josh Bartlett and Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt tore through the top order.

With this match being a longer form of the game, batsmen will have time to settle themselves in for a long stay at the crease.

Many Nana Glen batsmen have made reasonable starts this season without going on to make a big score. This might be the chance they've been looking for to go on with it.

The undefeated Sawtell will start hot favourites against a Coffs Colts outfit that just needs to add some consistency to its game to become a contender.

The Colts are capable of competing with anybody but producing that high standard for the majority of a match has proved to be a stumbling block.

There's a good blend of youth and experience in the Colts team and all 11 members will need to be on their game against the reigning premier.

CHDCA

Coffs Colts v Sawtell at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park

Diggers v Nana Glen at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp