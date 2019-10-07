Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

As well as being found dead on the ground, many bats have been seen alone in trees in the daytime.

OUR bats are in trouble - once thriving colonies are severely depleted and hundreds have been found dead or exhausted in their struggle to find food.

The end of winter is naturally a lean time for many species and even a small change in the climate in these critical times has the potential to decimate native populations.

Combine this with a prolonged drought and loss of habitat and it's a recipe for disaster.

As well as being found dead on the ground, many bats have been seen alone in trees in the daytime. They either don't have the energy to return to their roost at night or they're displaying what some wildlife experts have described as 'tree guarding'.

When food is scarce, they are finding trees with fruit and instead of eating from the tree during night time and then returning to their camp, they are staying in the tree and guarding their food supply.

Starving and dehydrated flying-foxes are turning up from South East Queensland down to Taree.

Environmental scientist Timothy Nott has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Coffs Harbour.

He says the situation has been exacerbated on the coast with more and more bats flying east from areas such as Tamworth as inland NSW dries out.

In the Coffs Creek area he has noticed hundreds of bats dead in backyards, streets and the forest around the camp, and has seen them feeding in his yard during the middle of the day.

"I have lived with and around flying foxes my whole life and have never seen or heard of this at this time of year.

"The loss of the flying fox would be devastating for our forests as they are an important pollinator of Australia's tree species. It is also important to note that bee numbers are also in decline and seriously affected by the drought.

"If small changes to normal weather patterns and increased extreme events continue, we should prepare for death events of native species. We need to minimise the continued loss of biodiversity in every way possible."

WHAT YOU CAN DO

If you come across a sick flying fox, call rescue organisation WIRES on 1300 094 737. Their Mid North Coast branch covers Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Corindi Beach, Dorrigo, Ebor, Macksville, Nambucca Heads and Woolgoolga.

HELPING HAND: Many people are putting up apple kebabs to help the bats struggling to find food.

Many people across the region are taking the extra step of supplying flying foxes with 'fruit kebabs' - fruit strung on wire to be wrapped or hung on a tree. Suitable fruit are apples, grapes and mangoes. The fruit must be strung at a minimum height of two metres from the ground, otherwise they will be vulnerable.

Fruit kebabs should not be supplied continuously otherwise they will become dependent on humans for food. Do it randomly and sporadically.

Even if you do not have a bat residing in a tree, you can still install a fruit kebab so they can find them while searching for food.

WARNING

The Mid North Coast and Northern NSW Local Health Districts recently issued a warning saying there had been a number of people been bitten or scratched after handling flying foxes or microbars in the region.

Assistant Director North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell, said members of the community should not handle flying foxes or microbars unless they have been trained, vaccinated against rabies and use the proper protective equipment.

THINNING OUT: Bats numbers at the colony near Woolgoolga Lake have plummeted dramatically.

"If you find an injured or distressed flying fox or bat, do not attempt to handle it yourself. Call your local wildlife rescue service," Mr Bell said.

"Australian bat lyssavirus (ABLV), while very rare, is a serious infection similar to rabies, that has been found in flying foxes and microbars, including on the North Coast.

"If you are bitten or scratched by a flying fox or bat, immediately wash the wound gently but thoroughly with soap and water, apply an antiseptic such as povidone-iodine, and consult a doctor as soon as possible to assess the need for further treatment."

NSW Health provides post-exposure rabies vaccinations for people in NSW who have been bitten or scratched by bats. This is in addition to routine management of the wound, with proper cleaning reducing the risk of infection.

"In the event of an extreme heat stress or starvation event affecting bat populations, people should follow the directions given by wildlife rescue coordinators," Mr Bell said.