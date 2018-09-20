Batman’s penis sparks social media frenzy
HOLY humdinger, Batman!
The latest instalment of comic books starring the Caped Crusader comes with a racy reveal: Bruce Wayne's naked weenie.
The NSFW glimpse (which you can see uncensored here) appears in Batman: Damned, the third title from DC Comics' new Black Label imprint, which is aimed at producing grittier, more mature content.
Writer Brian Azzarello and illustrator Lee Bermejo, who also worked together on the edgy graphic novel Joker, inserted the penile panel after Batman suffers a brutal stabbing in a Gotham City alley and awakens to discover that his wounds have disappeared. Naturally, he has to make a full inspection.
The book's plot makes for a departure from Bruce Wayne's suave composure and hints at the character's deeper psychological demons.
Still, while Batman's mind may be breaking, his body is breaking the internet.
This is how Batman will reacts when he logs onto twitter and finds everyone is talking about his penis. pic.twitter.com/qAvCZDaJnP— The Trash Man Cometh (@EdHasTweets) September 19, 2018
Batman’s penis eh?— ∇ILΣ 💀 (@Vileself) September 19, 2018
This is what we’ve come to.
Wonder what he calls it?
Batdick
Batcock
Batschlong
Batpole
Batawang
🤷🏻♂️
Wtf am I even writing here? Haha
imagine the responsibility of being the first artist to OFFICIALLY draw batman's penis— Sonia (@Sonia_P_L) September 19, 2018
This article was originally published on the New York Post