Bathurst rocked by ‘scary’ poisoning moment

BRODIE Kostecki has been given the all clear to drive again in the Bathurst 1000 after a carbon dioxide poisoning scare.

The 21-year-old wildcard entry stopped his No.56 Commodore suddenly at Conrod Straight on the warm-up lap causing a delay to the start of the race.

He was quickly taken to the medical centre, while his car was towed back to the pitlane with a cool box failure.

Stream the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. Live & Ad-Break Free During Racing on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

That caused the helmet fan to filter in poisonous fumes, burning his eyes and causing him breathing difficulties.

Kostecki was given oxygen and underwent a concussion test while Jake Kostecki took control of the car from the start, albeit starting from the pitlane.

The team applied for special dispensation for Jake's brother Kurt to sub in for Brodie if he was declared unfit to drive this afternoon - which was granted by race officials.

However, Kostecki was eventually given the green light to carry on with the race, with Kurt on standby should he be needed at all.

"I'm pretty much back to 100 percent now," Kostecki said.

"It was a bit scary in the car, I just went to flick my helmet air on and the coolsuit wasn't connected up properly inside the box, so I was just breathing in all the dry ice.

"It was a bit of a scary feeling, but as soon as I jumped out of the car and started breathing some of that Bathurst air I was back to it."