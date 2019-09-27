Bates says it’s time to shift gears to WRC

AUSTRALIA could once again have a regular driver in the FIA World Rally Championship as new CAMS Australian Rally Champion Harry Bates steps up his plans for November's Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia team driver, who clinched his title in South Australia last weekend, wants to tackle the WRC next year.

He will use the season finale on the Coffs Coast from November 14-17 to test himself against the world's fastest rally drivers and showcase his talent in front of overseas team bosses.

Australia hasn't had a regular driver in the WRC since Chris Atkinson and the Subaru factory team left after season 2008. Rally organisers believe Bates joining the series would significantly increase the sport's popularity at home.

"I would love to next year try and get myself to Europe as well as doing the ARC," Bates said.

"For me the two championships on offer are the Junior WRC or WRC 2. They're the rallies I need to be doing if my end goal is to be in the World Rally Championship. Both of them provide exposure to the right rallies, in the right areas and to the right people.

"There are a lot of young guys now out there who are turning heads; Oliver Solberg and Kalle Rovanperä are two, even Nikolay Gryazin. There's lots of young competitors, there always will be, so there's no best time get over there.

"I think I've just got to back myself to do well against those guys and try and get over there."

Rally Australia's sporting chief Wayne Kenny said Bates graduating to the WRC would be a major boost for the sport in Australia.