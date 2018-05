Laurie Van Loo, Les Gough and Naomi Markham were presented with their Coffs Harbour Basketball Association life member badges during the Suns' double header on Saturday night.

Laurie Van Loo, Les Gough and Naomi Markham were presented with their Coffs Harbour Basketball Association life member badges during the Suns' double header on Saturday night. Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour Basketball Association royalty was officially recognised on Saturday night when the highly respected trio of Laurie Van Loo, Les Gough and Naomi Markham were all presented with life membership medals.

There would barely be a junior basketball player in Coffs Harbour who hasn't come into contact with at least one of these three and their years of wonderful service to the association was formally recognised.