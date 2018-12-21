Menu
The voicemail message has left basketball fans confused.
Offbeat

Staffer blows up in hilarious voicemail

by Ben Graham
21st Dec 2018 1:41 PM

Basketball fans have been left confused and amused by a hilarious voicemail greeting that brilliantly captured the moment a stadium staff member blew up over a word stumble.

Presumably thinking about his turkey and last-minute present purchases, the Newcastle Basketball Stadium worker had one last job to do before clocking off for his hard-earned Christmas break.

The stadium has closed its doors for the festive period. Picture: Facebook

His task was to record a voicemail message to let customers know the popular sports facility would be closed over the festive period.

And, it didn't start off too badly.

"Thanks for calling Newcastle Basketball," the message begins.

But, it's the second sentence that really throws him.

"We will be closed over Christmas from Thursday, December 20 undil, until …"

Its still unclear when the Newcastle Basketball Stadium — home of the Newcastle Hunters — will reopen.

And, as the frustrated staff member stumbles over his words, he can be heard letting out an anguished expletive that is far too rude to publish.

The fantastic greeting then abruptly ends.

HEAR THE FULL MESSAGE ABOVE

And while we're all having a laugh at the slip-up, we hope there are no nasty ramifications for the staffer. Because at this point of the working year, this guy is all of us.

News.com.au called Newcastle Basketball for comment - but it went straight to voicemail.

