Basil the greyhound rehomed during adoption drive

HAPPY ENDING: Basil has found his forever home after spending 16 months in the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Rachel Vercoe

AT just six years old, Basil the lovable and well-known greyhound has spent 16 months of his life in the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, but now he's found his forever home.

With tears in their eyes and joy in their hearts, the staff were overjoyed when they found the lanky canine a home with a family who knows and loves greyhounds.

His new master had his eye on Basil for months and when he heard there was an adoption drive on at the weekend, he decided to bring in his greyhound to meet Basil.

The rest is now history.

"We're hoping the promotion of Basil leads pet lovers of the Coffs Coast to being more open to greyhound adoption,” said RSPCA NSW senior manager Eliza Walker.

"Like any breed they have their quirks, but they really do make wonderful companions for a wide range of families and age groups.”

In February last year, The Advocate reported on greyhounds at the RSPCA desperate for homes, including Basil, who was at risk of becoming a permanent fixture at the shelter.

Fourteen months on and Basil has been rehomed.

"There's a longstanding stigma that there's a time limit on how long we hold animals which are looking for homes - this is simply not the case,” Eliza said.

"Once an animal is deemed suitable for adoption, we spend hundreds of dollars preparing each animal.”