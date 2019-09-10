Basecamp to house hundreds of weary firefighters

FIRES ALL ROUND: Coffs Harbour is being impacted by the smoke from a number of fires in the region. This is a shot by Les McQueen, from Nambucca Fire and Rescue, taken at Angourie.

FIRES ALL ROUND: Coffs Harbour is being impacted by the smoke from a number of fires in the region. This is a shot by Les McQueen, from Nambucca Fire and Rescue, taken at Angourie.

A basecamp has been established at Dorrigo to house the hundreds of firefighters battling the Bees Nest fire which has now burnt out more than 90,000 hectares.

Nearby Dundurrabin and Hernani primary schools have also been closed today.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has established the camp at the Dorrigo Polo Grounds.

This is in addition to the fire evacuation centre at the Dorrigo Showground.

The camp includes sleeping quarters for up to 200 firefighters and includes a commercial kitchen, dining tent, fuel storage and vehicle maintenance facility.

Reinforcements are coming in from across the State and the ACT. Many have been fighting fires since the start of the year.

The camp could be there for up to three months as firefighters battle to bring the massive blaze under control.

RELATED:

Drought to devastation with no rain in sight

Nervous wait at evacuation centre

Former addict gives back to the community at evacuation centre

The fire continues to burn on multiple fronts within the Guy Fawkes National Park, the Mount Hyland Nature Reserve and Nymboi Binderay National Park.

Firefighting air tanker : The Marie Bashir 737 Air Tanker tackles blazes in northern NSW.

Residents in the areas of Billys Creek, Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick are being urged to put their bush fire survival plans into action.

Heavy smoke is also impacting Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour with authorities warning that fine smoke particles can penetrate far into the lungs and enter the blood system.

Smoke over Coffs Harbour on Monday morning.

Smoky air containing these particles can exacerbate asthma and other chronic lung conditions, be associated with lower birth weights and early delivery, contribute to heart attacks and even cause premature death.

People sensitive to smoke are being urged to limit their exposure where possible and consider going to airconditioned buildings such shopping centres and libraries, or temporarily spending time away from the affected area until conditions improve.