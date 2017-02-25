Baseball pair going to play in California

HOME RUN: Coffs Harbour baseballers Cooper Bake-Smith and Ben Langler will be touring the United States in June after being selected in the East Coast Country Allstars squad.

SELECTION for two local baseballers in the East Coast Country Allstars squad means the pair will be playing out their dreams come June.

Coffs Harbour juniors Cooper Bake-Smith and Ben Langler will be going on a tour of California in June.

Their selection came about after their standout performances for Central Coast in the Australian Little League Championships, where they reached the final, losing a nail biter to Sydney's Hills District.

The boys will play in three tournaments featuring teams from the United States and Mexico with matches to be played in Los Angeles, San Diego and Lake Elsinore.

The East Coast Country Allstars will also compete in six midweek matches, playing against Californian academy and travel ball teams.

Between matches, the boys will attend Major League Baseball matches in Anaheim and San Diego, as well as being presented on-field at two minor league professional games.

Both boys are excited by the opportunity of a lifetime and have been training intensively with regular trips to Newcastle and the Central Coast a part of their routine.

Meanwhile today will se the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association hold its first registration day of the year from 9am at the Stadium Dr fields.

The baseball season will start on Saturday, April 1.