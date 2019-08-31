Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty acknowledges the crowd after her third-round victory at the US Open. Picture: Getty Images
Ash Barty acknowledges the crowd after her third-round victory at the US Open. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis

Barty, Serena on US Open collision course

31st Aug 2019 12:10 PM

ASHLEIGH Barty has passed the sternest test yet of her US Open title credentials to equal her best run in New York.

Barty delivered a serving masterclass class on Friday (local time) to reach the last 16 for the second straight year with a composed 7-5 6-3 victory over rising Greek Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari, seeded 30th, had beaten Barty last year in Indian Wells but Australia's world No.2 played the match on her terms from the outset.

The French Open champion fired down 10 aces and dropped serve only once while breaking Sakkari four times during the 87-minute work-out on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"This is an incredible court. New York is an incredible city and last year I felt like an adopted American playing with Coco (Vandeweghe) in the doubles, so I'm glad you haven't forgotten," Barty said after enjoying clear crowd favouritism during the match.

Ashleigh Barty continues to fire at the US Open. Picture: AP
Ashleigh Barty continues to fire at the US Open. Picture: AP

"Maria is an incredible competitor, a great mover around the court and plays her best tennis when she's on the move and so it was important for me to try and dictate without going into her patterns.

"It's tricky to play a friend but I was really happy with the way I able to close out those two sets."

Barty will face either China's 18th seed Qiang Wang or unseeded Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro next on Sunday.

Williams moved another step closer to a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova to reach the last 16.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Muchova held serve for an early 3-2 lead in her first career meeting with Williams, but the six-time champion cranked up the pace and won the next seven games to take over the match.

Williams and Barty will likely clash in the quarter finals.

Watch Nick Kyrgios' at the US Open on KAYO Sports. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming immediately

More Stories

Show More
ashleigh barty fiona ferro karolina muchova maria sakkari qiang wang serena williams us open
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    News FOUR youths led police on a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga on Friday afternoon.

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    News Forestry Corporation has enforced a ban following fires around State

    Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    premium_icon Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    News A LEADING Mid North Coast business expert says more needs to be done as a skills...

    Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    premium_icon Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    News THE incident occurred after 1pm on Harbour Drive Friday afternoon.