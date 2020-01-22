Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Barty cruises into third round

by Leo Schlink
22nd Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ashleigh Barty has extended her unbeaten run to six consecutive wins as the world No. 1 dispatched Slovenian Polona Hercog to vault into the Australian Open's third round.

In command from the outset, the top seed swept to a confidence-boosting 6-1 6-4 success despite Hercog's second-set resistance.

"I had a clean match today and really happy to get out of that one," Barty said.

"The wind played a massive factor, particularly with new balls. Polona can hit you off the court but I was glad to take my opportunities."

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Preparing to next face either Kazakh 29th seed Elena Rybakina or Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen, Barty hit 16 winners to Hercog's 12, but was much cleaner off the ground with only 16 unforced errors to Hercog's 30.

So often the barometer of her confidence, Barty's serving was much improved from her first-round struggle against Lesia Tsurenko.

The Queenslander, who is using research on the "forever home" she intends to build as a distraction to Open pressure, hit five aces, and lost only seven points on serve and didn't drop serve in the 66-minute romp.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2020 editors picks polona hercog tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        premium_icon Study reveals concerning facts for platypus

        News WITH fires ripping through the Australian bush, koalas have been on the forefront of everyone’s mind but it’s not just these fluffy beauties currently in trouble.

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News Questions have been raised about roadworks already carried out.

        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days