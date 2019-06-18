Menu
Nature Valley Classic - Day One
Nature Valley Classic - Day One
Tennis

Barty back after French triumph

by Leo Schlink in Birmingham
18th Jun 2019 6:44 AM
JUST eight days after her momentous victory at Roland Garros, Ash Barty has returned to the court with a low-key win in Birmingham.

The world No 2 partnered German Julia Goerges to a 6-3 6-4 first-round doubles win at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham over American Kaitlyn Christian and Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic.

Ash Barty returned to competition after her French Open win.
Ash Barty returned to competition after her French Open win.

 

Preparing to face in-form Croat Donna Vekic in singles, Barty showed no residual hangover from Roland Garros victory.

Barty could overhaul Japan's Naomi Osaka as world No 1 if results fall the Queenslander's way this week.

 

The new world number two enjoyed a straightforward win.
The new world number two enjoyed a straightforward win.

 

Ajla Tomljanovic continued her excellent season with a 6-2 7-5 victory in Mallorca over Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

The Australian's victory compensated for Astra Sharma's 6-2 6-1 defeat to American Lauren Davis in Birmingham.

Perth's Matt Ebden fell 5-7 6-1 6-4 to Moldovan Radu Albot in Halle, Germany.

 

Ash Barty defeated Julia Goerges of Germany in two sets.
Ash Barty defeated Julia Goerges of Germany in two sets.

ash barty

