Barry Hall’s partner labels ex-NRL star Gallen a ‘d***head’

Lauren Brant has taken aim at Paul Gallen.

The celebrity partner of former AFL hitman Barry Hall has described ex-Cronulla Sharks player Paul Gallen as a 'dickhead' as tensions build on the eve of their Code War boxing match in Melbourne.

TV star Lauren Brant sat through the fighters' press conference at Crown Casino in Melbourne as Gallen unleashed a verbal tirade on her 42-year-old partner and former AFL hitman.

"I'm not a fan of boxing in general and this whole experience is new to me," Brant told The Daily Telegraph as she left the casino.

Asked if she had ever seen Hall as angry at home as he appeared after Gallen's rant, Brant said: "If I was as big a d***head as Paul Gallen he probably would be.

"He sure is a unique opponent. I guess he's trying to get publicity."

Brant with celebrity partner Barry Hall and their son Miller. Picture: Jerad Williams

Hall was so worked up he dropped the F-bomb during the press conference when questioned about some of the uglier foul play incidents during his career.

He looked filthy as Gallen continued with the insults.

Brant says she will reluctantly be at ringside at Margaret Court Arena for the bout.

"As a loving partner it's going to be hard watching because I'm not a fan of the sport," she said.

"But the strength pillar of our relationship is that we're so individually different.

"It was his decision and I'm supporting him on the journey.

"He loves it. He's been shadow boxing around the house since I first met him.

"I think boxers are the most incredible athletes from a mental and physical side.

"It's definitely about skill, not just brutality."

