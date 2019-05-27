Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FISHING FAN: Nick
FISHING FAN: Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins was the ambassador for the 2019 Barra Bash fishing tournament. Sean Fox
TV

Barra Bash 'turned it on' for Honey Badger

Sean Fox
by
27th May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NICK "Honey Badger" Cummins didn't know why he hadn't visited Rockhampton; his first impression of the region was "it's bloody beautiful".

The Australian personality, this year's ambassador of the 2019 Barra Bash fishing tournament, sat down for a chat with The Morning Bulletin at Frenchville Sports Club where he hosted a luncheon.

Yesterday morning, Cummins went out on the Fitzroy River where he caught king threadfin, a bull shark and catfish.

If there was one thing he would treasure most about his visit to the region, it was the people.

"Where I live in Sydney, you don't find it (real people) as much," he said.

"I didn't know the landscape was this beautiful, I'm definitely coming back."

Cummins's work with brewer Iron Jack led him to become ambassador of the popular, weekend-long fishing event.

"You get people out on the water, having fun, making memories and doing it together," he said.

The former professional rugby union player and star of The Bachelor Australia for its sixth season, said he had always been a fisherman, and he started fishing with his father.

"Dad took us fishing when we were youngsters out off Rainbow Beach, near Fraser Island, Double Island Point, trying for mackerel," he said.

barra bash frenchville sports club honey badger tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Erratic truckie allegedly caught driving with 'bong'

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught driving with 'bong'

    News The Camden driver failed a sobriety test and will face court in Coffs Harbour after he was seen travelling at slow speeds and swerving across lanes.

    • 27th May 2019 9:50 AM
    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    Rugby League AXEMEN and Panthers let their fists fly in rugby league fight

    Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    premium_icon Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

    News PHOTOS from the Fight for the Bight event on Sunday.

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    Brides of the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the beautiful weddings across the region.