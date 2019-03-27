AFL Barometer: How will your club cover injured stars?

Is your team flying after Round 1 or going back to the drawing board?

It was a massive opening week of the AFL season, with a host of upsets and young guns stepping up to make their presence felt.

However, there were also plenty on injuries, headlined by ACL blows for Richmond's Alex Rance and Adelaide's Tom Doedee.

Where did your club finish in the wash-up and how is your injury list looking?

Check out this week's barometer.

ADELAIDE

The million-dollar question is not so much who but how Adelaide replaces Tom Doedee, who did his ACL in Round 1. Doedee was 10th for intercept marks in the competition last season and there's no one quite like him on the list. Don Pyke hinted Kyle Hartigan is the man most likely, given he played a SANFL trial on Friday night and was close to AFL selection. Then there's Andy Otten, but neither play with the flair of Doedee. A more left-field option could be recalling Darcy Fogarty, who was trialled in defence over summer.

Midfielder/forward Hugh Greenwood shone in the SANFL trial and is expected to be called on if Richard Douglas is ruled out but contested ball and clearances (Greenwood's strength) wasn't Adelaide's problem on the weekend - finishing was.

- Reece Homfray

INJURY LIST

Tom Doedee Knee season

Richard Douglas Ankle test

Luke Brown Foot 6-8 weeks

Paul Seedsman Finger test

Tom Doedee has suffered a suspected ACL. Picture: AAP Images

BRISBANE

There could have been no better season opener for Brisbane than to knock over the premiers, have a solid win in a NEAFL trial, and get away scot-free on the injury front.

If there was one thing that didn't quite work in the stunning win over West Coast it was that Brisbane's forward line looked too tall, and perhaps the greasy conditions were a factor, when the resting ruckman was stationed in attack. It forced coach Chris Fagan to rotate his ruckmen off the bench, a situation he would not want to be in too often as it increases the load on the midfielders. One of the reasons the Lions toyed with using Harris Andrews as a forward was to allow them to play only one recognised ruckman. That idea is out the window now as the All Australian squad member had a blinder against the reigning premiers. Oscar McInerney is the best marking forward of the club's ruckmen and if they ever scale down to one, he'll be the man. For now expect them to stick with two but watch this space.

- Andrew Hamilton

INJURY LIST

Marcus Adams Knee 2 weeks

Jack Payne Shin 4-5 weeks

Brandon Starcevich Hamstring 8 weeks

CARLTON

Carlton has the makings of an elite midfield.

Watching Patrick Cripps, Paddy Dow and first-gamer Sam Walsh, there was lots to be optimistic about in the Blues' first-up loss to Richmond on Thursday night.

Staring down the barrel of a 40-point deficit in the second term, the Blues rallied to close within two goals, before going down by 33 on Thursday night.

Regardless, the Round 1 comeback was a tick for effort and character.

Incredibly, Walsh covered the third-most distance of any player on the night (15.3km) to go with his 24 possessions.

A Rising Star nomination is only a matter of time for this brilliant onballer.

The Blues head to Port Adelaide on Saturday to take on the much-improved Power hoping Harry McKay can provide a repeat of his encouraging second-half performance against the Tigers in attack.

The key forward reeled in a courageous mark running back with the flight and also showed some fancy feet evading a pair of opponents.

- Jay Clark

INJURY LIST

Sam Docherty Knee season

Jarrod Pickett Knee season

Matthew Kreuzer Knee 1-2 weeks

Darcy Lang Foot TBC

Harrison Macreadie Back TBC

Caleb Marchbank Back 2-3 weeks

Tom Williamson Back TBC

Sam Walsh looked right at home on the big stage. Picture: AAP Images

COLLINGWOOD

Skill errors were the theme for Nathan Buckley after Friday night's disappointing loss to Geelong.

Thankfully he didn't have to talk about injuries and if the Pies coach wants to swing the axe then there are some impressive names waiting for a shot.

A trio of Grand Final players from last year - Tyson Goldsack, Brayden Sier and Levi Greenwood - were left out with forward Ben Crocker the other emergency.

Last year's Rising Star Jaidyn Stephenson was quiet against the Cats but you'd think he would have enough credits in the bank to be forgiven for a slow start.

Youngster Callum Brown only had nine disposals as did Travis Varcoe.

The only concern to come out of the game centred around captain Scott Pendlebury who had precautionary scans on Sunday.

- Scott Gullan

INJURY LIST

Taylor Adams Finger 3 weeks

Tim Broomhead Leg 1-2 weeks

Matt Scharenberg Knee 10 weeks

Daniel Wells Foot 4 weeks

Will Hoskin-Elliott Knee3-4 weeks

Ben Reid Quad 2-3 weeks

Lynden Dunn Knee 3 weeks

Jaidyn Stephenson was quiet against the Cats. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON

We've spent the whole summer talking up Essendon's bolstered midfield, but that was atrocious. The Bombers were belted by Greater Western Sydney's onball brigade on Sunday, even without some of the Giants' biggest names. Where was the intensity? The urgency? The tackle pressure that made Essendon such a dangerous team in the back half of last year? Darcy Parish kicked five goals in the VFL and is in line for a recall. Adam Saad copped a knock in the leg and will be on light duties this week. Jake Stringer should be fine after scans on his foot. They've got to be a lot better against St Kilda on Saturday.

- JAY CLARK

INJURY LIST

Josh Begley Knee TBC

Cale Hooker Calf 4 weeks

Kobe Mutch Ankle TBC

Joe Daniher Calf 5 weeks

Matt Dea Knee 4 weeks

FREMANTLE

Who saw that coming? After a week of off-field turmoil, the Dockers were outstanding against the Kangaroos, securing the four points and earning a massive percentage boost to go with it. But now the club faces a big call when it comes to Jesse Hogan. Fremantle said Hogan would not be considered for selection in Round 1 but will they bring him straight back into the senior team for this week's clash with Gold Coast? Do the Dockers even need Hogan to beat the Suns? However, there could be a couple of forced changes to this team, with Hayden Ballantyne finishing the match with ice strapped to his hamstring. He appears long odds to make the trip across country. Meanwhile, Reece Conca will be watched closely after a finger injury.

- Liam Twomey

INJURY LIST

Hayden Ballantyne Hamstring TBC

Aaron Sandilands Calf TBC

Luke Valente Groin 2 weeks

Harley Bennell Calf TBC

Connor Blakely Hamstring 5 weeks

Shane Kersten Foot TBC

Griffin Logue Hamstring test

Brennan Cox Hamstring 4 weeks

Stephen Hill Quad) TBC

Jesse Hogan Mental health 1 week

Hayden Ballantyne faces a stint on the sidelines. Picture: AAP Images

GEELONG

Was there an extra reason behind Geelong's decision to recast captain Joel Selwood as a wingman in 2019?

Speaking after Friday night's win over Collingwood, Selwood didn't want to go into all the explanations behind his move out of the centre and onto the wing this year, but said it hadn't been specifically planned around the AFL's rule changes, including the abolition of the match-day runner during general play.

However, the fact that Selwood is neatly positioned on the wing - right near the bench - looked to have a positive influence on game day communication between the field and bench - given the runners can only come on now after a goal.

"There was a conversation with the coach about what was going to make us better," Selwood said of his move to the wing. "We had to change from last year and I think we have taken a couple of steps forward."

But he did say that although his positional move wasn't designed for it, the move to the wing seemed to help with his communication with the bench.

"You probably do see it a bit better (from the wing)," he said.

And so it looked on Friday night, as Selwood - as captain - appeared to communicate with the match officials on the bench for the benefit of the team.

- Glenn McFarlane

INJURY LIST

Nakia Cockatoo Adductor test

Zac Smith Knee test

Zach Tuohy Knee 1-2 weeks

Lachie Fogarty Hip 1-2 weeks

Scott Selwood Hamstring 3-5 weeks

GOLD COAST

Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew said co-captain David Swallow and Ben Ainsworth would be assessed during the week ahead of Sunday's clash against Fremantle.

Swallow and Ainsworth both hurt their knees in the Round 1 loss to the Saints, but were able to return to the field and play out the match.

Dew was full of praise for the pair's contribution while playing hurt.

"For Dave and Benny to be able to play on in that situation and do what they did was really good,'' Dew said.

"Not sure (on the prognosis). A couple of knees, Dave's was in a tackle and Benny when he was kicking - incidental.

"They were able to play the game out, but fingers crossed, we will just assess. It was important that they were able to give us a bit to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game.

"I think (Swallow's) was more in a contact situation in a tackle, it was certainly not a load thing or an ongoing incident. We will assess what it is, but it was an incident, not an onset of any continual knee stress."

Of the new faces in the Suns' opening round clash, Dew was particularly impressed with the first-up performance of former Tiger Anthony Miles.

"I thought he was hard today and he gives good protection for those younger players," Dew said.

- Rebecca Williams

INJURY LIST

David Swallow Knee TBC

Ben Ainsworth Knee TBC

Rory Thompson Knee season

Harrison Wigg Knee season

Josh Corbett Knee 1-2 weeks

Sean Lemmens Ankle 4-6 weeks

Jack Leslie Knee 1-2 weeks

Izak Rankine Hamstring 5-7 weeks

Josh Schoenfeld Ankle 2-4 weeks

Aaron Young Ankle 1-2 weeks

David Swallow injured his knee against the Saints. Picture: AAP Images

GWS GIANTS

No Josh Kelly, no Callan Ward - no worries. The Giants owned the midfield battle against the Bombers, making sure they got the last laugh over former teammates Dylan Shiel and Devon Smith. But when can they expect their stars back? In a huge boost, Josh Kelly looks set to be right for this week's clash with West Coast.

"He trained really well today (Sunday) ran about 10-11 km, a lot of hard training, a lot of physical stuff,' coach Leon Cameron said.

"We'll make that decision early in the week.

"His last couple of weeks have been really good, but if we don't think he can play 75, 80 per cent of AFL footy, then we'll give him another week.

"But right now you'd probably have to say it's more leaning towards he will play. He's pulled up really well from Thursday to Sunday, he'll have another crack Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Callan Ward is pushing for a return in about Round 5.

From the weekend, Lachie Keefe looks to have dodged a knee injury while Harry Perryman will be watched closely after a shoulder knock.

INJURY LIST

Shane Mumford Suspended Round 3

Jon Patton Knee 8-10 weeks

Jye Caldwell Groin 1-2 weeks

Callan Ward Knee 3-4 weeks

Aidan Corr Groin test

Nick Haynes Back test

Zac Langdon Foot 3-4 weeks

HAWTHORN

The Hawks are 1-0 after a surprise win over the Crows on Saturday and are set to regain Chad Wingard and Tom Scully in the next fortnight.

Neither recruits have played this season in the JLT or Round 1 but coach Alastair Clarkson said they would play at some level in the next two weeks.

"Wingard and Scully will play some footy in the next week or two, we just need to determine where and how much game time they play," he said.

It's hard to see Hawthorn making any forced changes after such a convincing win over the Crows in Adelaide. It was a complete defensive performance to keep the home side to seven goals led by James Sicily's intercept marking in defence.

Clarkson said "every guy played his role" and he named James Cousins and Connor Nash as two who had been given a taste and now understood what it takes to play at the level.

Clarkson said the footy world would now be thinking "Hawthorn is on the march" so his team must back it up against the Western Bulldogs this weekend.

Liam Shiels hurt his finger in Saturday's win but is is no danger of missing the Dogs clash.

"He'll be all right, he'd need a broken arm to stop him from playing," Clarkson said.

- Reece Homfray

INJURY LIST

Liam Shiels Finger TBC

Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks

Grant Birchall Calf indefinite

Darren Minchington Hamstring 4-6 weeks

Tom Scully Ankle 3 weeks

Tom Mitchell Leg season

Tim Mohr Dislocated knee TBC

Hawthorn will wait for an update on Liam Shiels. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE

Having served a one-game suspension in Round 1, prized recruit Steven May is ready to make his official debut for Melbourne - and it couldn't come at a better time.

Melbourne's backline was picked apart by Port Adelaide in a 26-point loss on Saturday and the pairing of Sam Frost and Oscar McDonald struggled to contain Power key forward Justin Westhoff (five goals).

However, former Gold Coast Suns co-captain May should help steady the ship and is also a player who can turn defence into attack.

May ranked elite in his position for both disposals (17.4 a game) and metres gained (334m a game) last year.

Expect him to get a job on Geelong star Tom Hawkins in his first game this week - a player who has traditionally troubled the Demons and has booted 20 goals from his past five games against the club.

"(The suspension has) given him the chance to get a bit more fitness, a bit more match simulation into him with our training and what not," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

"(I'm) looking forward to getting him in."

Fellow Gold Coast recruit Kade Kolodjashnij is also in the mix for Round 2, featuring in a VFL practice match for Casey Demons on Sunday in what was his return from an adductor injury.

- Chris Cavanagh

INJURY LIST

Jeff Garlett Shoulder 2-3 weeks

Tim Smith Calf 2 weeks

Aaron vandenBerg Ankle 4 weeks

Guy Walker Shoulder Indefinite

Jake Lever Knee 6-10 weeks

Aaron Nietschke Knee Season

Mitch Hannan Knee 6-10 weeks

Kade Kolodjashnij Adductor 3 weeks

Jay Kennedy Harris Leg 10-12 weeks

Braydon Preuss Groin Test

Joel Smith Groin 4-6 weeks

Jordan Lewis Hamstring 2-3 weeks

Jordan Lewis was a late out against Port Adelaide. Picture: AAP Images

NORTH MELBOURNE

Well, that didn't go as planned. After winning over their doubters last year with a never say die attitude, North Melbourne started the 2019 season with a whimper, losing by a whopping 82 points to Fremantle. Making matters worse, youngster Ed Vickers-Willis looks to have done a serious knee injury and will be on the sidelines for an extended period of time. After being involved in an off the ball incident with Nathan Wilson, Ben Cunnington faces a nervous start to the week. Things aren't about to get any easier for North, with the club hosting a Brisbane side that just smashed last year's premiers. After just 12 touches on Sunday, look for the skipper Jack Ziebell to respond in a big way.

- Liam Twomey

INJURY LIST

Ed Vickers-Willis Knee TBC

Tom Campbell Suspension Round two

Jed Anderson Hamstring TBC

Majak Daw Pelvis/hips Indefinite

Tom McKenzie Back TBC

Scott Thompson Suspended Round two

Will Walker PCL TBC

Sam Wright Quad Test

Tristan Xerri Osteitis pubis TBC

Sam Durdin Finger 3-5 weeks

Ben Jacobs Sinusitis Indefinite

PORT ADELAIDE

Ken Hinkley must enjoy going to work again. The Port Adelaide coach has a strong contrast to last year's woes - particularly when he was looking for ruckmen - as selection becomes loaded with luxury at Alberton ahead of Saturday homestand opener against Carlton at Adelaide Oval.

The 22 - including the four kids - did not let Hinkley down at the MCG on Saturday for the season-opener against Melbourne that finished in an encouraging 26-point win. Why change a winning line-up?

So how does Hinkley fit in new co-captain Ollie Wines (shoulder) and new vice-captain Hamish Hartlett (knee) now that they are back to competitive work on the training track?

Even Dougal Howard, once considered the pillar for the Power defence, is having to fight his way back into the line-up as Jack Watts emerges as a new hope at centre half-back.

"We backed Jack in (at centre half-back) after half a game there in the pre-season," Hinkley said. "He returned the favour.

"The trick for Jack is to do that consistently. We think he has more to give in that space."

- Michelangelo Rucci

INJURY LIST

Todd Marshall Concussion TBC

Matthew Broadbent Hamstring TBC

Jarrod Lienert Knee TBC

Charlie Dixon Leg/ankle TBC

Jake Patmore Knee Season

Ollie Wines Shoulder 2-3 weeks

Riley Grundy Knee TBC

Sam Hayes Knee TBC

Todd Marshall suffered a concussion against Melbourne. Picture: Michael Klein

RICHMOND

Can they win it without Rance? That's the million-dollar question and we probably won't know the answer until September. The Tigers will hope their incredible defensive system can absorb the loss. Youngster Ryan Garthwaite has shown in his brief AFL appearances he is capable of doing a job on a key forward, but he can't replace Rance's inspiration and leadership. Fortunately, there is another player who could. Tiger fans dreamed for years of Nick Vlastuin becoming a star midfielder, but after 117 games maybe this is the former Vic Metro captain's calling. Having Tom Lynch boot 60-plus goals at the other end would also help a lot.

- Al Paton

INJURY LIST

Alex Rance ACL Season

Josh Caddy Ankle Indefinite

Jason Castagna Ankle Test

Ryan Garthwaite Achilles Test

Shaun Grigg Knee Indefinite

Jacob Townsend Thigh Test

Alex Rance will likely miss the entire 2019 season. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA

St Kilda coach Alan Richardson expects "healthy pressure" to be on for positions ahead next week's clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

While the Saints emerged unscathed injury-wise from their one-point win over the Gold Coast Suns, Richardson said several players impressed in Saturday's VFL practice match.

"Rohan Marshall played well, Hunter Clark played well, Blake Acres played well,'' Richardson said.

"These were guys that didn't quite have the form coming into the game. Blake was a little bit different, he didn't quite have the minutes, so it was good for him to get a run.

"Robbie Young played really well in the front half. We have a got a little bit of a queue there at the minute, which is pleasing and will put healthy pressure on.

"There were some good performances there."

Judging by Richardson's appraisal, the three newcomers to the Saints' line-up for the opening round - former Demon Dean Kent and mature-aged recruits Callum Wilkie and Matthew Parker - did enough to ensure their spots won't be among those under the gun.

Richardson said Paddy McCartin was improving each day, but was not yet ready to be put through the full gamut of tests.

"I don't think there is much change there, the last time Paddy came into the club he was still a bit symptomatic," Richardson said.

"Obviously he is getting better as each day passes. They don't then do the full battery of tests - I'm talking about the experts now - (until) once all the symptoms are gone, that's getting closer but it hasn't arrived yet."

- Rebecca Williams

INJURY LIST

Dan Hannebery Hamstring Indefinite

Max King Knee 8-10 weeks

Billy Longer Hamstring 1-2 weeks

Nathan Brown Suspended Round 2

Jack Bytel Back Indefinite

Jake Carlisle Back Indefinite

Oscar Clavarino Ankle 3-5 weeks

Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC

Dylan Roberton Heart Season Season

Dan Hannebery celebrates St Kilda’s win over Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY

They looked slow, but most sides who lose contested ball by 26 and clearances by nine seem off the pace.

Still, does a midfield built around Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy need a freshen up? Stoppages have long been a Swans strength so this was an alarming set of numbers.

Isaac Heeney is the x-factor, but does he have the engine to play big minutes in an AFL engine room?

Swans CEO Tom Harley suggested Heeney would continue to be used on a needs basis, meaning we'll probably see him forward, back and midfield during the season.

- Sam Edmund

INJURY LIST

Sam Naismith Knee 4-6 weeks

Nick Smith Illness/hamstring 2-3 weeks

Matthew Ling Toe Indefinite

Jack Maibaum Knee Season

Daniel Menzel Groin 4 weeks

Durak Tucker Knee Indefinite

WEST COAST

Dual Coleman medallist Josh Kennedy is expected back for the home clash against ladder leader GWS with premiership teammate Willie Rioli considered by coach Adam Simpson a "50-50 chance."

After the shock round one loss to Brisbane he will be hoping both are available for a game the Eagles would love to win or risk losing touch with the early ladder leaders.

Simpson was at pains to say the inexperienced forward line, missing premiership players Kennedy, Rioli, Jamie Cripps and the retired Mark Le Cras was not to blame for the loss. But Simpson cannot afford to lose anymore goal kicking prowess without bringing some in.

That is the risk with small forward Liam Ryan reported in the last minute of the game.

Key forward Jack Darling also limped off the Gabba after getting a corked thigh in the last quarter. He tried to return but it was soon aborted and he finished the game on the bench.

- Andrew Hamilton

INJURY LIST

Nic Naitanui Knee Indefinite

Jarrod Cameron Foot 1-2 weeks

Willie Rioli Foot TBC

Will Schofield Quad 1 week

Jamie Cripps toe 1 week

Andrew Gaff Suspended Round 3

Josh Kennedy Foot 1 week

Josh Kennedy could return this week. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN BULLDOGS

David King said there was a danger the Western Bulldogs could damage his development by playing him forward, but Aaron Naughton won his side the game against Sydney playing inside 50m.

The temptation to keep the second-year teenager in defence with Dale Morris down must have been huge, but Luke Beveridge prioritised scoring and Naughton was the three-goal forward presence the Dogs have been lacking. He has to stay there.

There was a celebratory atmosphere in the Dogs rooms on Saturday night and the only person who got more back slaps than Naughton was Tom Liberatore after returning from a second knee reconstruction.

- SAM EDMUND

INJURY LIST

Matt Suckling Ankle TBC

Tom Boyd Back 5-7 weeks

Buku Khamis Knee 3-5 weeks

Dale Morris Knee Indefinite

Liam Picken Concussion Indefinite

Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 3-5 weeks

Lukas Webb Neck 2-4 weeks

Ben Cavarra Quad 1-2 weeks

Bailey Dale Ankle 1-2 weeks

Jason Johannisen Ankle 2-4 weeks

Lin Jong Hamstring 3-5 weeks