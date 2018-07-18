Barnstorming the bestseller list

WATCHING SCORE: Barney Miller with assistant Joel Durbidge look up to see what the numbers are on the leaderboard.

WATCHING SCORE: Barney Miller with assistant Joel Durbidge look up to see what the numbers are on the leaderboard. Blainey Woodham

HE'S a surfer, entrepreneur, disability champion, husband and now bestselling author with wife Kada.

There doesn't appear much Barney Miller cannot do including set the surf alight this week while defending his title at the nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Championships at Cabarita.

And in time honoured surfer-speak, Barney said he is "stoked” at being crowned a second time with an average of 8.57 in the final.

"The water was solid in the morning and really got the adrenalin up later,” he said.

"The undertow was crazy and the swell really put pressure on the boys.”

Those boys are Joel Durbidge and Toby Weller who assisted their mate in the water.

The win means a start with the Australian Adaptive Surf Team that will compete at the International Surfing Association (ISA) Stance World Adaptive Surfing Championships later in the year.

Contest head Jake White was full of praise for the Sawtell champion and all those who took part in the event.

"It's was great to see the adaptive spirit in full flight at Cabarita,” he said.

"Surfing Australia is really supportive of the adaptive surfing pathway in Australia and we provide this outlet as a qualifier for Team Australia who then goes on to the world stage.”

However, there's one other major event Barney and Kada are booked for that stems from the success of their book The Essence Of You And Me.

"An invitation to appear at the Byron Bay Writers Festival turned up in the mail and we are going to appear next month.

"It came out of the blue and we're really stoked.

"Not only are the sales of the book going well but the response to our story has been so great.

"People have been reaching out to say it means a lot to them and it musn't be a bad story either as a couple have said the couldn't put it down and were up half the night reading it.”