Barney wins adaptive surfing world title in Cali

GOLDEN GRIN: Our own Australian Adaptive Surfing Team member and gold medallist Barney Miller celebrates with team mates and friends.
Brad Greenshields
by

SURFING for Australia in the Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship, Sawtell's Barney Miller claimed a gold medal.

After dominating the AS5 division over the four days of competition at La Jolla in California, Miller finished strongky in the clean two foot conditions.

He posted a 16.26 point total in the four man final to finish 4.9 points ahead of his nearest rival, Brazilian Davi Teixeira.

To top off Miller's week the Australian team he was representing won a silver medal, finishing behind Brazil in the chase for being the world champion team.

Coffs Coast Advocate
