Barney up there with the best

GOLDEN GRIN: Our own Australian Adaptive Surfing Team member and gold medallist Barney Miller celebrates with team mates and friends. CHRIS GRANT / @jettygirlsurfmag

HE'S the local guy who'll happily stop and say

hello to you down the street but on Tuesday night Barney Miller was feted as one of the best surfers in the country.

Miller was a finalist on Tuesday night, his 39th birthday, for Surfing Australia's male surfer of the year award.

He was one of three finalists in the category alongside Julian Wilson and eventual winner Owen Wright.

His nomination came as a result of dominating the AS5 division in the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship where the Sawtell surfer won gold. Despite becoming a quadriplegic after a car accident when he was 20, Miller's win showed a determination to not only return to the surf but succeed.

The annual Barney Miller Classic was also recognised, a finalist for the ASB Greater Good Award.

Miller still can't believe the company he was keeping at the awards ceremony.

"It was such an honour to be thrown in the same category as guys like Owen and Julian," he said.

"And the calibre of people in the crowd on the night was ridiculous. You had the up-and-comers right through to legends like 'Rabbit' (Bartholomew) and the old boys."

Barney Miller, wife Kada and close friends Toby and Christina Webber at the 2018 Australian Surfing Awards held on the Gold Coast. Surfing Australia

Such an honour won't see Miller resting on his laurels.

There's the next edition of the Surfing Classic which Miller believes will be held in June.

There's also a book Barney and wife Kada wrote, The Essence of You and Me, which is being released on April 10 but can be pre-ordered online on Hachette Australia's website.

Miller also has his eyes firmly set on defending his 2017 Australian, US and world titles.

Not to mention the couple's work talking to students up and down the coast.

"It's basically spreading the word of hope, giving the kids a bit of drive."

"It's about showing them that when life isn't going as planned it's not the end of the world, you can push through it."

The big goal though is still to one day go for a surf standing up.

"I'm definitely nudging it," he said enthusiatically.

"I'm standing for short periods without using my hands and taking a few assisted steps."