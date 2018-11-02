Menu
DETERMINATION: The inspiring story of Barney and Kate Miller has been shared in the documentary You and Me to premiere next week.
Sport

Barney rounds out a big year with award nom

2nd Nov 2018 4:30 AM
SAWTELL surfer Barney Miller has been named a finalist for the Young Athlete of the Year with a Disability in the NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony at Rosehill Gardens on Tuesday, November 27.

The awards celebrate the achievements of NSW athletes, coaches, administrators and organisations across 13 award-winning categories and this year Catherine Cox (netball), Julie Dolan AM (football), Jana Pittman (athletics), Melanie Roche (softball) and Mark Skaife OAM (motor racing) will be inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions.

Miller enjoyed a spectacular year with victories at US Open Adaptive Surf Championship, the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships and the Nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles.

He also won the 2017 Nikon Surf Video of the Year at the 2017 Australian Surfing Awards, for his documentary 'You and Me'.

Barney Miller in action at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff.
Sport NSW Chairperson, Joseph La Posta, congratulated all finalists saying they have represented NSW sport with honour and distinction over the past 12 months.

"Our nominated athletes and organisations have excelled at the highest levels and we congratulate them on their outstanding achievements. They have made an immense contribution to sport and to our state,” La Posta said.

"The finalists uphold NSW's well-earned reputation as Australia's premier sports state.

ACCnet21 Australian Adaptive Surfing Team member Barney Miller on his way to a heat win in La Jolla. Photo: International Surfing Association (ISA)
"They join a magnificent assembly of previous athletes, coaches, administrators and organisations who have been considered as finalists in the most prestigious sports Awards NSW offers.

"Sport is a key element of every community across NSW. Sport promotes heathy living, drives societal change and binds communities together, and our finalists are lightning rods of inspiration for athletes, coaches and administrators of all ages and abilities.”

　

