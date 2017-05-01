Barney Miller Classic dates set

The Barney Miller Classic is set to light up Sawtell Beach.

PRAYERS are being made to the surfing gods for a good swell at Sawtell Beach at the start of July.

The dates for this year's Barney Miller Classic have been set for July 1 and 2.

While there's plenty of highlights created on the water over the weekend, another highlight of the event is the charity auction which will be held at the Sawtell Hotel on June 30.

Funds raised this year will be going towards helping Jacob Tasker from Eungai.

Jacob was on houseboat with friends and family one night when he heard a scream from the other side of the boat.

Seeing a mate in trouble, Jacob didn't bother about not being able to see how deep the water was because of the late hour and jumped in to help his friend.

Tragically for the young father, he dived straight into a shallow sand bank and broke his neck.