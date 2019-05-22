Menu
Jimmy Barnes will headline By the C at Coffs Harbour.
News

Barnesy, Jet and Eskimo Joe to shut down our town

22nd May 2019 6:00 AM

Jimmy Barnes - Shutting down your town tour

What: By the C returns with another block buster line-up and will feature some of the best home-grown rock, starting with Australia's greatest Jimmy Barnes plus crowd favourites Jet, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi and Thirsty Merc.

Jimmy Barnes is back with his biggest headlining tour of this century, Shutting Down Your Town, playing all his classic hits plus highlights from his acclaimed new album My Criminal Record.

Barnesy is the heart and soul of Australian rock'n'roll, over recent years his best selling memoirs working class boy and working class man have struck a deep chord across his homeland.

Now, he finally returns to what he loves most, electrifying audiences with one of the greatest catalogues in the history of Oz rock, from Cold Chisel anthems like Khe Sanh and Flame Trees.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday, October 26. Gates open at 1pm.

Tickets on sale from Friday, May 31 at 9am.

Visit ticketmaster.com.au

