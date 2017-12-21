Menu
Login
News

Barnaby's new role a boost for Coffs bypass hopes

Deputy Prime Minister and new Minister for Infrastructure Barnaby Joyce receives a Coffs Harbour bypass strategic business plan from Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker in Canberra. 20 DEcember 2017
Deputy Prime Minister and new Minister for Infrastructure Barnaby Joyce receives a Coffs Harbour bypass strategic business plan from Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker in Canberra. 20 DEcember 2017
Brad Greenshields
by

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker is confident that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's move to the infrastructure portfolio is good news for a Coffs Coast community wanting construction of a Coffs Harbour bypass to start "as quickly as possible".

Mr Hartsuyker said the recent work he's done as Assistant Minister with Mr Joyce will ensure lines of communication on the issue are open.

Yesterday Mr Hartsuyker handed the strategic business plan for the Coffs Harbour bypass to Mr Joyce within an hour of him being sworn into his new role.

"I've worked well with Barnaby Joyce as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and we've also done a lot of work in the agricultural space," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"We've worked pretty closely together and that past relationship strengthens the ability to put forward the case for the bypass."

Mr Hartsuyker said the government's "priority of saving lives" ensures upgrading non-dual carriageway sections of the Pacific Highway will come first but even though construction of a Coffs bypass is still more than two years away, work continues.

"Prior to that (construction) happening there's Environmental Impact Statements to be made and a detailed design to be submitted," Mr Hartssuyker said.

"Decisions still need to be made in the meantime on issues such as tunnels. We still need to decide on issues such as tunnels or cutting."

Related Items

Topics:  barnaby joyce #beepforabypass bypass coffs harbour coffs harbour bypass federal government luke hartsuyker pacific highway pacific highway upgrade pacific hwy pacific hwy upgrade

Coffs Coast Advocate
Live in the lap of luxury

Live in the lap of luxury

The Real Estate Summer Guide is online now with this luxury home on the cover

Hospital patients won't miss out on Christmas cheer

NUM Paul Glover and Matthew Pearce gratefully accept hampers for their patients from Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak Treasurer Peter Leonard, International Director Margaret Miller, Director Community Projects Liz Donnan and President Elect Elaine Norman.

Mental health patients to receive Christmas hampers from Rotary Club

Psych charged with indecent assault of second young patient

The justice precint in Coffs Harbour.

Accused granted conditional bail until court appearance on January 9

Psychologist charged with indecently assaulting child

Investigations are continuing following the arrest of a psychologist over alleged indecent assaults of a child patient.

Psychologist charged over alleged assaults against patient.

Local Partners