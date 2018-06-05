Menu
Barnaby Joyce has vowed to recontest his seat. Credit: Channel 7 Nationals reportedly pushing to oust Joyce from Parliament
Politics

Barnaby Joyce will recontest his seat

by Ben Graham
5th Jun 2018 10:39 AM

EMBATTLED former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce says he will recontest the seat of New England at the next election.

"Of course I am running again, the first people I would tell if I wasn't would be the electorate," Mr Joyce told ABC this morning.

"I'm still working for New England, I'm having meetings in the electorate today."

The decision comes amid uncertainty about Mr Joyce's future in the wake of his "tell-all" interview about his affair with Vikki Campion. Some of his Nationals colleagues are reportedly pushing to oust him from Parliament.

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their Sunday Night interview. Credit: Channel 7
More to come.

barnaby joyce editors picks new england politics

