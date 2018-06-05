Barnaby Joyce will recontest his seat
EMBATTLED former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce says he will recontest the seat of New England at the next election.
"Of course I am running again, the first people I would tell if I wasn't would be the electorate," Mr Joyce told ABC this morning.
"I'm still working for New England, I'm having meetings in the electorate today."
The decision comes amid uncertainty about Mr Joyce's future in the wake of his "tell-all" interview about his affair with Vikki Campion. Some of his Nationals colleagues are reportedly pushing to oust him from Parliament.
More to come.