Barnaby calls Coffs bypass a priority

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has written about the Coffs Harbour bypass in an opinion piece he penned for The Australian. Trevor Veale

BYPASSING Coffs Harbour is a "next priority project" according to Deputy Prime Minister and new Minister for Infrastructure Barnaby Joyce.

In a column he wrote for The Australian, Mr Joyce's opinion piece outlined a vision for the Inland Rail project and water infrastructure before the leader of the Nationals revealed plans for a stretch of divided highway from Melbourne to Cairns.

"I spent some time driving the length of the Bruce and Pacific highways to get further understanding of what I believe is a national vision for a major highway that connects the top of our nation to the bottom, to build on and improve current road infrastructure and to complete duplication works," Mr Joyce said in his column.

"The next priority projects will be to bypass the remaining bottlenecks such as Coffs Harbour in NSW, north of Gympie in Queensland and the Newcastle section."