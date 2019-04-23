Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tweed Shire council worker fogging to reduce mosquito numbers.
A Tweed Shire council worker fogging to reduce mosquito numbers.
Health

Crippling virus detected in local mosquitoes

by Luke Mortimer, luke.mortimer1@news.com.au
23rd Apr 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE crippling Barmah Forest virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the Northern Rivers as numbers soar, warns the North Coast Public Health Unit.

Tweed Shire Council has been carrying out aerial and ground treatments in an attempt to control numbers of the bloodsucking parasite.

But the health unit warns mosquito populations continue to rise, driven by recent wet weather.

In recent weeks, the Gold Coast has also been tackling a plague of mosquitoes, which has been attributed to higher than normal tides and wet weather.

A female mosquito. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK
A female mosquito. PICTURE: MARC MCCORMACK

Health unit senior environmental health officer Tony Kohlenberg urged Tweed residents to do all they can to avoid being bitten by infected mosquitoes.

"Mosquito numbers have increased in early autumn as the season has gradually become wetter," he said.

NSW Health data shows nine people have been treated for Barmah Forest virus since the start of the year, while 20 people have been treated for Ross River virus.

 

Mr Kohlenberg said the virus had also been detected in the Mid-North Coast recently, but that both the Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses were considered common in the region.

"These infections can cause symptoms including tiredness, rash, fever, and sore and swollen joints. The symptoms usually resolve after several days but some people may experience these symptoms for weeks or even months," he said.

The health unit warned higher tides could lead to even more mosquitoes plaguing the Tweed, coinciding with people enjoying outdoor activities over the Easter period.

"Preventing these viruses depends on avoiding mosquito bites, especially as the mosquitoes have become active after recent rain, warm temperatures and high tides," Mr Kohlenberg said.

The public have been advised to cover up as much as possible and to use an effective repellent on exposed skin when outdoors.

Make sure all windows doors, vents and other entrances are covered with insect screens, including when camping.

Light mosquito coils or vaporising mats can be used indoors, the health unit advises.

More Stories

barmah forest health mosquitoes virus

Top Stories

    Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    premium_icon Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    News Taking the definition of survival to a whole new level, Maxine Cowie has triumphed in a 3,000km voyage, affected by two cyclones and a broken motor.

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    Win a free cruise for you and your friends

    News Your chance to win a South Pacific cruise valued at over $18k.

    Destined for wrecking ball

    premium_icon Destined for wrecking ball

    News Demolition approved, but archival record must be made.

    New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    premium_icon New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    News THE Kiwis believe the WRC want out of Coffs Harbour.