BARGAIN: Snap up an abandoned bomb courtesy of Council

Abandoned cars from Coffs Harbour City Council area will be sold at auction on February 26.

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like an abandoned car, so why not get in and get one for that special someone.

Lloyds Auctioneers are selling eight unregistered and previously abandoned cars courtesy of Coffs Harbour City Council and there are some absolute bargains.

While there might be some naysayers out there who think buying a car off the internet with no warranty and cooling off period could be seen as a risky investment, that position greatly underestimates the magic of rolling around town in a car that has previously been abandoned.

The list of cars includes such classics as the Suzuki Grand Vitara, Nissan Elgrand, Toyota Corolla, Daihatsu Feroza and Ford Falcon.

At the time of publication prices were ranging from bargain basement — $330 — to the rather more expensive figure of $2,250.

But a special backstory and an epic gamble is priceless.

These nine cars were heroically saved from the crusher after it became apparent more money could be made by auctioning them off after the legislated 28 day impoundment had been served.

A Council spokesperson said they only received about $70 for each crushed car and the new initiative has meant they moved from a “guaranteed loss” for each abandoned car to covering costs of administration and towing.

“In the last 8 months it is apparent there is a market for these vehicles and Council has been able to repurpose most of the vehicles with the assistance of Lloyds Online Auctions,” they said.

“Auctioning allows vehicles to be re-used in a more productive way rather than just being crushed which was the fate of most vehicles prior to 2020.”

So spare a thought for those poor abandoned cars that were tragically crushed in years gone by and jump on to Lloyds Online Auctions and grab a bargain.

You can bid online now and the auctions begin closing at 2pm Saturday February 27.