‘BARELY SPEAKING’: Meghan’s mum is ‘furious’ with her ex

MEGHAN Markle's parents are barely on speaking terms as the fallout over the US actor's dad staging paparazzi photos continues.

Yoga instructor Doria Ragland is said to be furious at her former husband Thomas Markle for the controversy - and for failing to stop his family from "trashing" their daughter ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, The Sun reports.

Doria, who was on Tuesday pictured heading to the airport to make her way to the UK for her daughter's big day, is now tipped to give Meghan away after Thomas said he had to miss the wedding on Saturday and undergo a heart operation.

Meghan Markle, right, watches the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games with her mother Doria Ragland in Toronto last year. Picture: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

A source close to the family said Doria's relationship with Thomas had already been put under strain as his family continued to badmouth their daughter.

The source told The Sun Online: "Thomas and Doria are currently barely speaking to one another. He is trying to make peace after everything that has happened.

"Their relationship had been hanging by a thread for months before the staged photo scandals. He had told friends that he wanted to come with the peace gesture for an appeasement before the wedding and his daughter's big day, but his recent actions have crushed that."

The source added: "The couple were also at odds with one another because of his other children speaking out so disrespectfully about Meghan in the last year.

"She had asked him to have them not do so, but little changed.

"Their divorce was quite acrimonious, and they really lived very separate lives and would only connect when necessary."

Reclusive Thomas was recently pictured leaving potted plants out the front of Doria's LA home in an apparent attempt to make peace.

Meghan's estranged family certainly haven't been shy at speaking out about the US actor ahead of the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Her half-brother Thomas Jr even wrote an open letter to Prince Harry, telling the 33-year-old royal to call off the upcoming nuptials, blasting it as a "fake fairy tale".

Thomas' letter, published in In Touch Weekly, warned: "As more time passes to your royal wedding it becomes very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal history."

Half-sister Samantha Markle has also not held back in discussing Meghan and was even labelled a "vulture" by Piers Morgan for continually criticising the actor.

Meghan Markle’s half sister, Samantha, isn’t invited to the wedding. Picture: Facebook

After Meghan wore a £56,000 (AUD $100,000) designer dress for her engagement photo, Samantha Markle, 52, said: "If you can spend (USD) $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on your dad."

Some family members are also expected to cash in on the Royal Wedding, with a Channel 4 documentary giving an insight into Prince Harry's future in-laws.

Her family members were also pictured arriving in London, drafted in as "special correspondents" for Good Morning Britain for the big day.

But Meghan's support system has also started to fly into the UK, with best pal Jessica Mulroney arriving at London Heathrow last night.

The support couldn't come at a better time for Meghan, with the US actor having had to beg her dad to come to her wedding after TMZ revealed he would not be walking her down the aisle.

Thomas Markle — pictured with a young Meghan — will not be attending the royal wedding. (Pic: Instagram)

The 73-year-old recluse had initially intended on being by his daughter's side but pulled out after it was revealed he had staged photographs with paparazzi - later admitting they were "stupid" and "hammy".

He soon changed his mind, telling TMZ: "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

But he again did an about-face, revealing that he needed urgent heart surgery and would not be able to fly to the UK for the wedding - or to meet his future son-in-law and the royal family.

Thomas later said that he believed Doria would be a good choice to walk Meghan down the aisle.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.