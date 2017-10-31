Barby snags North Coast Open victory

A SOLID round of one-under par on the final day was enough for Jason Barby to deliver a home-town victory in the North Coast Open.

Barby, who plays off a handicap of plus-3 at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, headed into the final round trailing Logan Toms by two strokes.

Toms shot a 68 in the opening round to lead Barby while Shane Cutmore got around the East Lakes course at Coffs Harbour on Saturday in 72 strokes while Grant Skinner was a further shot behind.

Toms was unable to replicate his round the next day with his 79 opening the door for Barby to walk through.

Barby's 69 was the lowest score of the day and saw him finish five strokes ahead of Cutmore.

Skinner finished tied for third a further shot behind with Jack Pountney who finished the tournament by shooting a 71.