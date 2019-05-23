Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ben Barba to plead guilty to charges in Mackay

by TESS IKONOMOU
23rd May 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED  former rugby league player Ben Barba intends to plead guilty to offences after an agreement of facts was reached.

Barba was represented by his defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum via teleconferencing when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The sacked North Queensland Cowboy is charged with two counts of public nuisance relating to an alleged incident at The Ville Resort and Casino.

The incident is understood to have involved an altercation with Barba and his long-term partner Ainslie Currie.

Mr MacCallum said the prosecution and defence had reached an agreement of facts, which were previously being considered by Ms Currie.

Mr MacCallum requested Magistrate Cathy Wadley transfer the court proceedings to Mackay Magistrates Court.

Ms Wadley agreed, and adjourned the matter until May 27.

Barba will be required to appear.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
ben barba court north queensland cowboy

Top Stories

    Candidate not taking the blame for dumped signs

    premium_icon Candidate not taking the blame for dumped signs

    News UAP election signs have been dumped at a Coffs Harbour Return and Earn site.

    • 23rd May 2019 3:28 PM
    Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    premium_icon Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    News Dr Clegg travels the world assessing the welfare of dolphins in care

    Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    premium_icon Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    News Council dealt with a $15,000 fine after failing to detect major leak

    Helping with the road to recovery

    Helping with the road to recovery

    News Support for Corey Williams after freak accident.