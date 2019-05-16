Banners declare a climate emergency

MORNING commuters couldn't fail to miss the three large banners on the railway bridge near Park Beach Plaza.

The bridge at the intersection of Bray Street and the Pacific Highway isn't open to pedestrians so it would have been a risky business to get them up there.

The first two banners read 'climate emergency' in red and white with the third urging voters to put the Nationals last in the green and yellow party colours.

The banners follow weeks of action in the lead up to this weekend's federal election by climate groups targeting The Nationals.

Last week activists placarded the campaign office of Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan sticking political postcards across the Grafton St shopfront.

Former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said he was driving past when he spotted the protest action and called police.

"Look it's a disgrace. What worries me more than anything else is that there are kids who have signed these postcards ... and (their names and addresses) are now in a public space," Mr Fraser said.

Protesters have also been popping up to question the many high profile politicians in town to support the Nationals candidate.

They were there on May 1 when Deputy PM Michael McCormack flew into Coffs to announce a $10 million boost for the long-anticipated Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park and again when Barnaby Joyce made an appearance in Nambucca earlier this week.

Mr Conaghan has been criticised for not attending a number of candidate forums and for his inability to articulate his views on climate change.

Earlier this week climate action groups were alarmed to hear Mr Conaghan would consider damming rivers in the regions.