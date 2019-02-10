Menu
Banned medical specialist Dr Emil Gayed
Health

Banned gynaecologist may face charges

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Feb 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 10th Feb 2019 8:40 AM
Subscriber only

BANNED gynaecologist Emil Gayed, who previously worked at Grafton Base Hospital, will be referred to NSW police and could face prosecution for misconduct including the unnecessary removal of patients' organs.

The findings of an independent review by Gail Furness SC were released by NSW Health on Thursday and will be passed on to police for investigation and "consideration of prosecution", the department said in a statement.

Dr Gayed was found guilty of professional misconduct and had his medical licence suspended by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal in mid-2018.

Ms Furness found that in most years from 1999 to 2016 there was a complaint or concern raised about Dr Gayed's clinical treatment of a patient. During that period he worked at Grafton, Cooma, Kempsey District, Mona Vale and Manning hospitals.

"Of most concern is that a repeated theme has been the unnecessary removal of organs, unnecessary or wrong procedures, perforations of organs and reluctance to transfer to tertiary facilities," Thursday's report states.

The review examined how Dr Gayed was appointed to various roles and how complaints were managed by local health districts. Ms Furness found the system failed dozens of women treated by Dr Gayed at Manning Hospital. She's referred 30 patients to the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission.

Dr Gayed has previously been accused of failing to diagnose a 10-week pregnancy, telling a patient she had cervical cancer when there was no evidence of malignancy and unnecessarily removing a patient's ovary and fallopian tube.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, if true, it was "absolutely shocking".

"We will do everything we can to protect patients," she said.

Ms Furness made three recommendations for NSW Health including a review of governance processes in the Hunter New England district and that health districts ensure external oversight of practitioners of obstetric and gynaecological services.

NSW Health has accepted the recommendations in full.

Grafton Daily Examiner

