Banks take moral stand on adult entertainers

IT may be a surprise to some but the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has gone into bat for the "adult entertainment” industry.

Using data and case studies supplied by the Eros Association, Kate Carnell says banks are discriminating against the legitimate adult industry by withdrawing or failing to provide financial services.

So she has written to the Australian Bankers Association to express her concern.

"It's a bit rich for the banks to decide which industries are moral and which aren't,” Ms Carnell said.

"There are an estimated 25,000 people employed in the adult industry which has an annual turnover of $2.6 billion.

"It's hypocritical banks do not provide services to the adult industry when businesses are appropriately registered and regulated.

"Access to banking services is essential for a legitimate business to operate.”

Coffs Harbour businessman Mick Gilbert has operated Micky G's Adult Book Shop in the CBD for some years and believes the ombudsman is on the money.

"I have to say I have come across some discrimination over the years,” he said.

"During the 1990's I was involved in a similar business in Kings Cross and little has changed in that time as far as the attitude of the banks.

"Probably the best description is to say they can have an 'old school' mentality with some of their dealings and don't reflect the reality of doing business today.”

The Eros Association report found the vast majority of industry participants experienced discrimination while applying for financial services.

This had even extended to family members who even had difficulties obtaining car loans once the bank lending officer discovered what business the relatives were engaged in.

Another operator had merchant facilities withdrawn after more than 20 years with the same financial institution.

"The banks' actions are undermining efforts to combat the black economy,” Ms Carnell added..