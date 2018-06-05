Menu
Is Coffs Harbour's increasing rate of bankruptcies a reflection of a tough economy?
News

Bankruptcies continue to climb on Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
by
5th Jun 2018 4:30 PM
THE NUMBER of bankruptcies in Coffs Harbour continues to rise after a total of 45 residents and businesses entered into debt within three months.

Between January and March this year, 42 residents and three businesses entered into debt, placing Coffs Harbour as the second region with the highest number of debtors outside of Sydney, just behind Newcastle with 54 debtors.

This time last year, a total of 29 entered into debt in Coffs Harbour and this number has since continued to climb in each quarter.

Neighbouring region Clarence Valley saw 20 new debtors in the March quarter, while Kempsey to Nambucca saw 14.

Overall, there were 2,395 new debtors in NSW in the March quarter.

bankruptcies coffs harbour insolvencies
Coffs Coast Advocate

