Bang bang. Your time is up.

With the amnesty over you could be looking down the barrel of a penalty

DURING the firearm amnesty, 79 guns were surrendered on the Mid North Coast putting us fourth in the top five district tally.

More than 8300 guns - including 413 shotguns and 1373 rifles - have been surrendered to police and dealers as part of the state-wide Firearms Amnesty.

Across the state the top five districts where firearms were surrendered to police included Murray River Police District with 128 firearms, Oxley Police District with 93 firearms, The Hume Police District with 88 firearms, Mid North Coast Police District with 79 firearms and Lake Illawarra Police District with 70 firearms.

The NSW Firearms Amnesty which ran from July 1 to September 30 saw more than 74,000 rounds of ammunition, 56 prohibited weapons and 338 firearm parts and accessories surrendered, with the public encouraged to legally dispose of unregistered firearms or firearm-related items without penalty.

Anyone who has not registered or disposed of a firearm or firearm-related parts during the amnesty could now face a hefty penalty.

Minister for Police, Troy Grant said the amnesty was an opportunity to reduce the number of unregistered guns on the street without being penalised.

"We are absolutely focused on doing everything we can to keep people safe, and this amnesty has allowed police to significantly reduce the number of unregistered firearms in the community,” Mr Grant said.

"Police have successfully captured thousands of firearms - either for destruction or registration - including a replica colt AR-15 machine gun, .36 colt 1851 navy six chamber percussion revolver and eight .303 Lee Enfield bolt action repeater rifles.

"It is of course concerning that these potentially dangerous weapons were once on our streets; however - at the same time, I commend the community for helping us remove them and to ultimately make our neighbourhoods safer,” Minister Grant said.