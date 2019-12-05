Balter beer fans: Please no change

THE news of the sale of Gold Coast's Balter Brewery has led to a mixed bag of reaction from punters who love the boutique's signature taste.

The sale to Australia's largest beer company Carlton & United Breweries for an unknown amount is big news for beer aficionados, not only on the Coast, but across Australia.

The reaction has been somewhat positive, with a hint of suspicion and fear for changes to their favourite drop after the company, part-owned by Gold Coast surfing legends Joel Parkinson and Mick Fanning, made the announcement on social media this morning.

Carlton & United has bought the Gold Coast’s Balter Brewing Company, Currumbin Waters, Queensland. Picture: Supplied

Geordie McCabe posted: "Nice one guys! Congratulations on the huge success, you deserve it! Ignore the cynical craft beer goblins."

Esilio Benedetti said "as long as your beer doesn't change then all power to you!"

Former pro surf world champion Mick Fanning and Balter Brewery co-owner is celebrating its sale to Carlton & United in a deal finalised this morning. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Ebony Winter posted: "This is awesome guys - congrats! Those who say they won't support anymore need to realise that money like this is going in to support an amazing company, built from the ground up and run by locals."

"It means more local jobs, it means the ability to do bigger and better things in the Aussie booze landscape, and helps to push our product out the rest of the world and show them what we can do.

"Y'all deserve success for the legendary work you've done and will surely continue to do. "Haters gonna hate, just keep that great juice coming...well bloody done!"

Fans of Balter are hoping it won’t change its distinctive award-winning flavour despite selling to Australia’s biggest brewer. Picture: iStock

Kingsley Phillips posted: "I understand the move from a financial point of view … B

ut as a craft beer drinker and brewer … I can't help but to feel a little saddened by this. As I am fiercely loyal to Australian owned businesses especially breweries … Despite all this, wish you all the best Balter crew and thanks for the great beers."

But Thurston Darcy said: "The beer will be the same. Heard that before."

Mark Searle said: "Not cool. The whole point of artisan, craft industries is giving a big screw-you to big corps. You've just empowered them for $$$."

"Well done and congrats on the success you have achieved," Glenn Gardiner posted.

"It's been great to see the expansion in the Currumbin industrial area. It certainly brightened up that street 100 per cent. But if I have a negative I would say you have missed one real important point in your (Facebook) post and this is the customer! Who in fact have dug deep into their pockets and without the customer you would not have had the success.

In a statement this morning Balter promised its award-winning drops would not change with chief brewer Scott Hargraves - credited as one of the keys to Balter's success - staying on:

"The beer will stay the same, Scotty will remain head brewer, in charge of every drop that makes its way into your taps and fridges."

"The rest of our staff - from brew team, to marketing, to warehouse legends, to the entire gang who run the show, are all staying too."