Ballet student's meteoric rise to world stage

ON POINT: Joshua Green, of Wollongbar, recently competed in Hong Kong in the Genée International Ballet Competition. Marc Stapelberg

JOSHUA Green, 17, can hardly call Wollongbar home for much longer.

He just returned from Hong Kong and Sydney, and is off to Germany in a week.

Joshua is experiencing extraordinary success after dancing for two years.

Joshua has just returned from competing against 51 other students from 12 countries at The Genée International Ballet Competition in Hong Kong.

He applied for The Genée after getting his high distinction in the Advanced 2 RAD exams at the Royal Academy of Dance in Sydney.

Joshua was one of fourteen finalist after five days of coaching by industry professionals at the event in Hong Kong.

After dancing his classical variation and dancer's own variation and the commissioned solo, walked away with gold for the male dancers and choreographic award for best dancer's own variation.

Joshua, who was awarded almost $10,000 for his placings in Hong Kong, now has his eyes firmly set on the scholarship at the John Cranko Schule, Stuttgart in Germany.

Joshua was drawn to ballet through his love of musical theatre.

"I wanted to do that for the longest time and my singing teacher said that if I wanted to do that I needed to be able dance," he said.

"And I got recommended to Karen Ireland Dance Centre which was a godsend. I went in for a trial class and fell in love with it and never looked back."

Joshua said the transition to a full-time life of ballet was both mentally and physical hard.

"Ballet is ridiculously hard.

"It is understated how hard it is and I did not know how hard it would be going in but your body gets used to it pretty fast."