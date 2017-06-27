Ballet babes

WOULD your little ballerina like the chance for a master-class with the prestigious Melbourne Ballet Company?

Coming to town for two performances only, this ballet company is making time for local budding ballerinas to participate in their master class program on July 8.

Designed to be accessible to people of all ages and levels of experience in dance, students will have the opportunity to learn current MBC repertoire and to experience new and innovative dance techniques. Students are given the opportunity to be taught by some of Australia's foremost artists and teachers gaining further performance appreciation.

The Fairy Ballet Class $20: lasts 45 minutes and is suitable for ages four and five. Children can dress in their favourite fairy costume and join with Melbourne Ballet Company dancers for a fairy ballet class on stage.

Junior Classical and Melbourne Ballet Company Repertoire $30: one hour class. Workshop begins with a junior classical warm-up barre in the Melbourne Ballet Company System of Training, Vaganova based. Students are then taught and coached on current MBC repertoire. Presented by a MBC Dancer. Suitable for ages 8-12 years old with previous ballet experience

Senior Contemporary Ballet Class $30: one hour presented by the MBC artistic staff or a MBC dancer, suitable ages 13-20 years with elementary or above experience.

Times and tickets: jettytheatre.com click through to melbourne-ballet-company-masterclass