Baldwin blasts NSW to national silverware

CRICKET: The batsman with a Hollywood name has returned from a starring role for NSW in the Country Cricket Championships in Shepparton.

Star Hotel player Alec Baldwin represented the state against country teams from South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland during the week-long tournament.

Baldwin opened the batting for NSW during the T20 portion of the competition and scored an impressive 32 runs off 21 balls to help beat Queensland in the final.

"It was great to win the T20, especially getting a win over the Bulls,” Baldwin said of the final.

Baldwin, who typically bats in the middle order for his club side and in longer formats of the game, said he thrived on opening the innings in T20.

"Because in T20 you're not batting for as long, so if you open you can bat in the power play when the fielders are all up and try to face as many balls as possible,” he said.

NSW didn't have the same luck in the 50-over segment of the competition, losing all four of their games.

Baldwin said the tournament was of a high standard and was hopeful his stint down south would ignite a hot run of form with the bat in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League.

His Star Hotel side had a tough opening half to the year but Baldwin said it was a learning experience for the squad.

"It's our first year in the competition and our side's average age is probably only 16 or 17,” he said.

"I've missed games through injury and rep cricket, which probably hasn't helped either.”