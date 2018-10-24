Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after a balcony collapsed at a Coffs Harbour home this evening.
Two women have been hospitalised after a balcony collapsed at a Coffs Harbour home this evening. Frank Redward
News

Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

24th Oct 2018 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN, aged in her 50s, has suffered back injuries after this evening's balcony collapse. 

A woman in her late 20s meanwhile has suffered a cut to her head after both fell almost four metres. 

It is understood a large piece of glass fell on top of the women after the structure gave way. 

A neighbour, who heard the crash ran to the women's aid. 

Two other people who were on the balcony at the time suffered minor injuries. 

 

EARLIER: TWO women have been hospitalised with multiple injuries after a balcony collapsed in Coffs Harbour this evening.

Emergency services were on scene at The Summit around 6pm after the first storey balcony gave way.

It is understood four people had been sitting on the structure enjoying afternoon drinks before the balcony collapsed plummeting about four metres.

Police, ambulance paramedics and State Emergency Services crews remain on scene.

Two women have been treated at the location and one least one patient has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for assessment.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ambulance balcony collapse coffs harbour coffs harbour hospital the summit
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    premium_icon Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    News Groundbreaking research could inform the way we manage kangaroos on the east coast.

    Conference date set for controversial DA

    premium_icon Conference date set for controversial DA

    News The matter was before the NSW Land and Environment Court on Monday.

    Large hailstones set to bear down across region

    Large hailstones set to bear down across region

    News BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning.

    State recognition for Curryfest

    premium_icon State recognition for Curryfest

    News Curryfest finalists for NSW awards.

    Local Partners