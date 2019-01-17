Crippling drought forces bread price rise

The truth about the cost of living

YOUR morning toast is about to get more expensive - even if you hold the smashed avo.

Bakers across the country are being left with no choice but to lift their prices as the drought takes a heavy toll on wheat, barley and oat production.

Domestic grain prices are now 70 per cent higher than about the same time last year and bakers and millers have held out as long as they can.

Deb Brown from Brown and Co bakery with loaves of fresh bread. The price of bread has risen due to increased wheat prices. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Brown & Co Bakery co-owner Debra Brown said a price rise was inevitable.

"It has gone up a lot per tonne," she said.

"We do know that we need to put our prices up, but we haven't yet."

Baking Association of Australia executive officer Tony Smith said it was the same story from Cooktown to Hobart.

He said prices had gone up about $200 per tonne, meaning the looming price hikes were a matter of necessity rather than greed.

"It's all drought driven," he explained.

"Some of the flour milling companies are doing the best they can but it is going to happen, that's for sure.

"It's impossible to try and sustain it, and it's at the point where there is nothing you can do to offset it.

"The choice now is you either put up your prices or you go broke."

Mr Smith said bakeries that specialised in bread, rather than pies or cakes, would be the hardest hit due to their high flour consumption.

"Flour increases always come at a bad time about the end of December," he said.

"It's a kick in the guts at Christmas time and into January when it's quiet and people are getting back on their feet."

Bakeries have held on as long as they could but will inevitably be forced to increase prices.

Areas not in geographical cooee of wheat production, like Far North Queensland, are also slugged with greater transport costs.

"We've been told by someone in the industry that the stuff from Western Australia doesn't always get over here, for whatever reason," Mr Smith said.

"We were told it's actually cheaper to bring in from Canada, which is just crazy to think."