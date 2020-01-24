Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bailed reality star’s new run-in with the law

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jan 2020 11:02 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER reality TV star Suzi Taylor was arrested and charged by police after she allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.
Suzi Taylor was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Brisbane-born Taylor, 49, was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Police allege the former Penthouse Pet, who previously appeared on reality renovation show The Block, assaulted a woman and stole a phone on Caxton Street at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair were reportedly in an altercation in the lobby of a hotel before the police were called.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested Mrs Taylor but she was released with a court notice shortly after.

The mother-of-three, who once dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, will face the Magistrates Court over the incident on February 24.

Taylor, who grew up on the Gold Coast, is currently on bail, facing a string of other charges.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crime editors picks police suzi taylor

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        premium_icon Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        News Deputy Prime Minister turns the first sod on major project that is hoped will attract new businesses and boost employment.

        Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        premium_icon Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        News Work to start on a major upgrade of Coffs' largest shopping centre.

        New program introduces 400 women to football

        premium_icon New program introduces 400 women to football

        Soccer Will you join the next wave of women in football as they take over?

        Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        premium_icon Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        News The Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group will meet again next month.