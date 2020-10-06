Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bail refused over alleged $24.5K bushfire relief fraud

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.ay
6th Oct 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly lodging several fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster relief.

In February detectives from the Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation into alleged fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster compensation by a 23-year-old man.

On Sunday, police were called to a home in Kempsey following an unrelated domestic incident and they arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was charged with 13 offences, including five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, four of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and two counts of dealing in identification info and use to commit fraud.

Police will allege in court the Kempsey man lodged several bushfire disaster relief claims through both government and not-for-profit agencies whereby he fraudulently obtained $24,500.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. Investigations are ongoing.

coffs harbour courthouse
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOUGH TIMES: Council flags further rent waivers

        Premium Content TOUGH TIMES: Council flags further rent waivers

        Council News Decision could see $275,000 shed to help battling community organisations

        Tragic end to motorbike ride on Mid North Coast

        Premium Content Tragic end to motorbike ride on Mid North Coast

        News Investigation begins after 59-year-old man was ejected from his bike

        What are menstrual cups and why should you get one?

        Premium Content What are menstrual cups and why should you get one?

        Health ‘Why should we be afraid of our bodies?’: Growing popularity comes with modern...

        Man charged with double murder to face Grafton court

        Premium Content Man charged with double murder to face Grafton court

        News A South Grafton man charged with the murder of two men who died in a fiery crash in...