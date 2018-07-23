Menu
The man was arrested at a Coffs Harbour beach on Friday.
Bail refused for man arrested by child sex squad

Janine Watson
24th Jul 2018 4:30 PM
A MAN charged with child procurement faced Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

James Michael Brown, 37, of Stuarts Point is facing two charges of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity. Both offences are alleged to have occurred at Coffs Harbour.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 17.

Police allege the man had been communicating online with a young girl from Victoria since 2016 and engaged in highly-sexualised conversations.

Following a referral from the Victoria Police's Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit commenced an investigation earlier this year.

Strike Force Trawler conducted a covert online investigation and it will be alleged that the man later made arrangements to meet the child in person.

During a search of the man and his vehicle, investigators seized three mobile phones and a computer tablet.

Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at a home at Stuarts Point, where they seized computers, a laptop, electronic storage devices, and ammunition.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

child exploitation coffs harbour police news strike force trawler
