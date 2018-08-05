Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was allegedly detected driving 86kmh over the speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.
A man was allegedly detected driving 86kmh over the speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh. Traffic and Highway Patrol
News

Bail refused after allegedly driving 86kmh over the limit

5th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

A MAN has been bail refused after allegedly being caught driving at 196km/h by police.

A Ford Falcon sedan was observed by police after it was detected travelling on the Pacific Highway, Raleigh, at 196 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Friday about 4pm.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Traffic & Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop, and a police pursuit was initiated.

The Ford Falcon eventually stopped in a break down lane near East West Road.

Police spoke to the 35-year-old driver from Queensland.

He was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with drive manner dangerous, drive motor vehicle during disqualified period, and supply prohibited drug.

His passenger, a 35-year-old Queensland man, was charged with two outstanding warrants.

Both men were refused bail anedd appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday.

coffs coast pacific highway police police pursuit raleigh speed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police find meth after man's car hits safety barrier

    Police find meth after man's car hits safety barrier

    Crime He blocked traffic on the M1 but that wasn't the worst part of his day.

    Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    premium_icon Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    Rugby League DETERMINED Ghosts want to set up showdown with rivals Rebels.

    Volunteering their expertise for Coffs

    Volunteering their expertise for Coffs

    News Dentists band together to volunteer at the hospital

    GALLERIES: Faces in the crowd

    premium_icon GALLERIES: Faces in the crowd

    News See some of the faces in the crowd at the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

    Local Partners