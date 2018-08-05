Bail refused after allegedly driving 86kmh over the limit

A man was allegedly detected driving 86kmh over the speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.

A MAN has been bail refused after allegedly being caught driving at 196km/h by police.

A Ford Falcon sedan was observed by police after it was detected travelling on the Pacific Highway, Raleigh, at 196 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Friday about 4pm.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Traffic & Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop, and a police pursuit was initiated.

The Ford Falcon eventually stopped in a break down lane near East West Road.

Police spoke to the 35-year-old driver from Queensland.

He was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with drive manner dangerous, drive motor vehicle during disqualified period, and supply prohibited drug.

His passenger, a 35-year-old Queensland man, was charged with two outstanding warrants.

Both men were refused bail anedd appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday.