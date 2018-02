Doulton McAnally accused of reckless GBH was refused bail in court this week.

THE 18-year-old accused of assaulting a man outside The Coffs Hotel had his bail revoked and refused in court.

Doulton McAnally, charged with reckless GBH, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested last Saturday, faced court on Sunday and granted bail.

Mr McAnally will next appear before court via audio visual link on April 10.