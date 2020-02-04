Bail extended for man facing child sex offences

Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested the 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour early last month over the alleged online procurement of a child.

A man charged with the sexual exploitation of a child under 16 has had his bail extended to April 7.

Terrence Edward Laybutt was arrested in Coffs Harbour on February 4 and charged with using a phone (carriage service) to procure a child under 16 years for sexual activity; and to do/plan harm to a person under 16 years.

The 63-year-old from Grafton did not enter a plea and was granted bail with a bond of $50,000 and a number of strict conditions including a night-time curfew.

During the bail application in Coffs Harbour Local Court, the court heard Laybutt had no similar prior offences, but that his alleged offences were 'serious and calculating in nature.'

The court also heard that he had been employed in a position where he was to be trusted with the younger generation.

His matter was up for consideration again at Grafton Local Court on Monday where his bail was extended and the case adjourned to April 7.

Court papers indicate the accused was unrepresented and made no appearance.

In January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with the accused.

Police allege Laybutt believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

It will also be alleged that the man made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

Shortly after the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in Grafton, where detectives seized a computer, mobile phone and other electronic devices.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.

Regular covert online investigations are conducted by the CEIU; and police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.